Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 08:59 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,612
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 95
Epic to launch as an infotainment channel on 4 July with fresh content, logo
MUMBAI: Anand Mahindra-backed Hindi GEC Epic will relaunch as an infotainment channel on 4 July. The channel, which is being positioned as an indigenous Hindi infotainment channel, has lined up six shows, which also include existing infotainment shows.
The channel will focus on exploring Indias untold stories, facts and possibilities.
The existing shows to have fresh seasons are Devlok by Devdutt Pattanaik, Raja Rasoi Aur Andaz Anokha and Drishti. These are the non-fiction shows that have been doing well on the channel.
The channel has lined up a new show with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag entitled Umeed India. Other original shows include Indipedia and Faith Diaries.
Season 3 of Devlok by Devdutt Pattanaik, which will kicks off 4 July, will take viewers on a journey into the fascinating world of Hindu mythology. Mythologist Devdutt Pattnaik tells stories from the tomes of Indian mythology in his inimitable style.
Celebrated Chef Ranveer Brar has come on board for a revamped avatar of Raja Rasoi, Raja Rasoi Aur Andaz Anokha, which will air from 7 July. Unlike conventional table top cooking shows, Raja Rasoi Aur Andaz Anokha will be a conversational and discovery-oriented programme with the maverick chef experimenting and deconstructing old and new flavours.
Another series set to intrigue audiences on the channel will be Drishtia tastefully curated collection of documentaries that explore the diversity of India. Airing from 10 July, the series narrates varied perspectives told with a distinctive style, from art and culture to ecology and ethnicity. They reveal quirky stories, examine traditions as well as traverse unique landscapes, featuring unsung heroes and provide a fresh insight into India.
Umeed India, which is Sehwags first-ever stint as a show host, is scheduled for premiere on 20 July. The series will talk about famous and lesser-known promising athletes who are preparing to make India proud at international sporting events including the Olympics. The 13-part series will see Sehwag travelling across corners of India to the players homes and training academies to give viewers a first-person account of our sportspeople and their strenuous journey towards glory.
Other shows in the pipeline include Indipedia, a unique travel series on India hosted by a Hindi-speaking Caucasian anchor who explores the Indian commonplace; the stories behind which are lesser known even to Indians. Faith Diariesan account of holy sites of India stitched together by the tales of the pilgrims is another anticipated offering.
The channel will also sport a new logo come 4 July. Unlike the current logo which has Epic in capital letters, the new logo will be in small caps. The colour combination will also change from gold and red to exclusively gold with black background and a red dot on the i of Epic.
The dot in the logo represents a Loupea small yet powerful magnifying device commonly used by jewellers to observe things closely and minutely. The design is symbolic of the channels promise of focusing on and revealing the finer details and various facets of India.
The colours used in the logo depict deep meanings in Indian culture, where gold signifies prosperity and magnetism, and brilliance comes together with the dynamism, richness and fieriness of red. The new lowercase font of the logo aims to subtly convey the younger and approachable positioning of the channel.
According to media reports, Epic is solely owned by Mahindra Group promoter Anand Mahindra. Last year, he had bought out Mukesh Ambanis stake in the venture. Mahesh Samat, who was also a co-founder of the channel, had exited the company in September 2016. Samat later joined Disney India as its head in October.
Just prior to Samats exit, the company had roped in Pittie Group CEO Aditya Pittie as a director of the company. In his role, Pittie is leading the day-to-day operations of the linear TV channel, focusing on all the commercial functions of revenue and expense. He is also responsible for facilitating stronger monetisation and alliances with advertisers and MSOs.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)