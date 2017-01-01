Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star Plus to premiere Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 on 3 July
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Star Plus is all set to release the third season of its popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will premiere on 3 July and air every Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The show is set to replace Balaji Telefilms soap opera Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil.
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was one of the top-rated shows for the channel. The new season is said to feature fresh stories with some new characters. The show will mark the return of Barun Sobti as Advay Singh Raizada, portraying a character of an anti-hero who is extremely calculating and yet driven solely by his heart.
The new season will feature actress Shivani Tomar who will play the character of Shivani, opposite Advay Sing Raizada. The original actress Sanaya Irani wont be returning to the show.
Set against the backdrop of Allahabad, the new season will showcase a traditional Indian cultural theme. It is said to be the perfect blend of thrill, action, suspense, romance and soulful music.
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon promises to be different, unconventional and will showcase the darker shade of romance.
Said Sobti, Advay Singh Raizada is an extremely intriguing character as there are many different shades to him. Hes an anti-hero who keep you guessing whether he is positive or negative. He is a grey, purposeful and calculative differentiated hero. His behaviour towards Chandni is anything but a conventional romance their chemistry reflects a very different side of love. You have to watch the show to know his story and understand what pulls his heart strings.
