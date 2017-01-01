Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:43 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,604
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 95
This is what Reliance Jios 4G enabled feature phone looks like: New leaked image
NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio will soon be launching its 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone and the rumours suggest that there will be two variants of the phone with different chipsets. However, a new image of the phone has surfaced online, posted first by Techupdate3, showing a different device as compared to the earlier leaked image.
The phone in the image has a torch light and a home button along with a keypad. Theres also a call button, call disconnect button, back button and a menu button in the phone.
The feature phone which has LYF branding is rumoured to come in two variants: one with a Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform and the other with a Spreadtrum chip. Qualcomms recently announced 205 Mobile Platform for India supports LTE and VoLTE.
The rumored specifications of the phone suggest a 2.4 inch display, 2 MP front and rear camera, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. The device is speculated to have 512 MB of RAM, 4GB storage and microSD slot for expansion of memory.
While the Spreadtrum variant will be priced above Rs 1700, the Qulacomm variant will be priced around
Rs 1800.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)