NEW DELHI: Vodafone, on Monday, launched a special offer for its prepaid customers in which one can gets unlimited 3G/4G data usage and download for five hours, for Rs.29. Called the Vodafone, SuperNight, it can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during the subsequent five hours between 1 am to 6 am.


The customers can also make repeat purchases of the data at Rs 6 per hour. Todays youth is into mobility and mobile phone plays a central role in their life. It is their command center and companion rolled into one. Data keeps them connected , said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India
The packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points.


Vodafone Group last month had said it saw the Indian telecom industry stabilizing now that Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has started charging its customers. The group said when the March period is compared to January they saw stability in high value customers, slight uptick in the medium value subscribers and those in the lower value chain remained the same.


A brutal price war clawed down Vodafone Indias operating profit for fiscal 2017 ending March by 10% and service revenue slipped 0.5% as Reliance Jios free services dragged both voice and data business of the countrys No. 2 telco, forcing its UK-based parent to post a loss.


