Colors to air Nexa Iifa Awards live on 16 July at 9 am; Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar to host
MUMBAI: Colors will air the Nexa Iifa Awards live on 16 July at 9 am, with a repeat at 6 pm. Actor Saif Ali Khan and director Karan Johar will host the show that is powered by Vivo.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to make his debut at the Iifa Awards with a performance and will be also be seen co-hosting a segment of the awards night.
Performances will also be given by Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
Colors is the broadcast partner. The title sponsor is Nexa. The brand partner is Closeup, styled by is Myntra, and the official airline partner is Air India.
