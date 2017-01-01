Results 1 to 1 of 1
How to run multiple WhatsApp, Facebook accounts on your Android smartphone
A lot of us use a single account for our favorite instant messaging and social networking apps. But there are some who have multiple social media accounts, and find it difficult to run them on their Android smartphones. Apps like Twitter and Instagram allow you to configure your personal and work accounts, and seamlessly switch between them. However, it is not possible to register two different WhatsApp and Facebook accounts on all smartphones.
Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Nubia and Gionee among others have integrated dual app feature into their custom UIs. The feature allows you to run two different WhatsApp, Facebook and WeChat accounts on a single device. Thats not the same in case with other dual-SIM smartphones from brands like Sony, LG, HTC and Samsung to name a few. However, there are ways to run multiple accounts on your device, and these six apps can help you with the same.
Parallel Space
Parallel Space is one of the most popular apps on the Google Play Store, allowing you to quickly toggle between two accounts or networks in one tap. Using this app, you can login to multiple WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook and Messenger accounts among others.
The app is about 6MB in size, and besides social media accounts, you can also have two game accounts, two Netflix, Amazon Prime Video accounts, and more. It also offers independent notifications from original and cloned apps, thus making things a bit easier. You can download the app from here.
App Cloner
Unlike other apps, App Cloner lets you use not just two, but multiple accounts. These accounts work parallel with original ones, and keeps your data safe, even after the original app is updated. The app allows you to add password protection to cloned apps, disable auto-start, and also clear cache on exit. Whats more, the app also lets you change the name and color of the cloned apps.
If there is one flaw though, it would be the lack of support for instant messaging apps. So, while the app allows you to have multiple Facebook, Skype and Twitter accounts, it does not let you have two Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or Viber accounts. You can give the app a try by downloading from here.
Multi Accounts
Multi Accounts is another interesting app that lets you sign in and toggle between multiple accounts on a single smartphone. It supports apps like Facebook, Line, WeChat, Snapchat and games such as Clash of Clans among others. However, there is one small catch the app is optimized to run on rooted Android smartphones. In case you dont have root privileges on your smartphone, then youre out of luck. Those interested can download it from here.
Multiple Accounts: 2Accounts
The app is specifically designed to enable users to login to two instant messaging apps, social networks and gaming or social accounts. The app allows you to switch between Facebook, Google+, WhatsApp, WeChat and other accounts without signing out of the other. It also supports all major games listed on Google Play Store. You can download the app from here.
2 Lines for Whazzap
Just like Multi Accounts, this app too needs root privileges to allow you to run multiple accounts on your smartphone. The app easily lets you switch between work and personal profiles, keeps a log of your account data and history, and also comes with pattern lock feature for enhanced security of your data. You can download the app from here.
CM AppClone
Just like other apps, the CM AppClone also lets you add multiple social networking and messaging accounts. One of the highlights of the app is that it allows you to quickly switch between accounts from the notification bar. It creates separate storage space for each account or cloned app, thus preventing any conflict between apps. You can download it from here.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
