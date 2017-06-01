Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Amazon India smartphone sale: Offers on Apple iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy On8, Moto Z and more
Amazon India smartphone sale: Offers on Apple iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy On8, Moto Z and more
Before the month of July kicks in and GST comes into effect, e-commerce websites like Amazon India and Flipkart are holding massive sales to clear inventories sourced from states with lower tax than the proposed 12 percent GST. Essentially, once GST kicks in, tax differential between states will no longer work. And therefore, along with Flipkart, Amazon India is holding a number of sales on merchandise, home appliances, and smartphones. The smartphone sale begins today, that is June 19, and will go on till June 21.
Under this sale, Amazon India is offering a bunch of deals that range from low to high-end smartphones. Other than some pretty attractive discounts, there are also exchange offers, where you can trade your older smartphone for the new one, to get an additional discount worth your old device. Additionally, before we move on to discussing the discounts, Amazon India also has an offer on new Prime memberships. According to the offer, on joining the Amazon Prime right now, members will get a cashback of 20 percent on adding Amazon Pay balance. Back to the discounts on smartphones, heres taking a look at some of the best deals in each category.
Under Rs 8,000 category
In this ultra-budget category, there are some pretty interesting discounts going up to 50 percent. For instance, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 3GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage is available at a 22 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 6,999. Additionally you can save another Rs 1,000 by exchanging an older device.
The Samsung On5 Pro Gold variant is now discounted by Rs 800 down from Rs 7,990 to Rs 7,190. Further, the Moto G4 Play, is also on offer with a discount of Rs 1,500 that brings the price tag down to Rs 7,499. However, the heftiest discount we see in this category is on Intex Aqua Supreme+ with a discount of 53 percent. This brings its price down from Rs 11,900 to Rs 5,499.
Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 category
Moving to the budget category, smartphones like Samsung On7 Pro, Moto G4 Plus, Honor 6x and Coolpad Cool 1 among others are under discount. The Samsung On7 Pro Gold and Black variant is available with a Rs 800 discount, bringing the price down from Rs 9,490 to Rs 8,690. The Moto G Plus 16GB variant is retailing at 22 percent lower down from Rs 13,499 to Rs 10,499. The 32GB variant of Moto G Plus, on the other hand, is now retailing at Rs 13,699 from Rs 15,999 earlier.
The Honor 6X, which was launched earlier this year is also up for a discount. The 32GB variant, is now down from Rs 12,999 to Rs 10,999. The 64GB variant of the same is now available at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 15,999. The Coolpad Cool 1 4GB variant, too gets a 20 percent discount. From Rs 14,999 earlier, the smartphone is now available at Rs 11,999.
Rs 12,000 Rs 25,000 category
The discounts available on the mid-range smartphones are the most exciting. For instance, Apple iPhone SE 16GB variant is available at Rs 19,999. The 32GB variant is available at Rs 23,388, down from Rs 27,200. The 64GB variant remains undiscounted. While on most other smartphone the exchange offers werent all that great, the iPhone SE has an interesting deal, where you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 13,060.
The Samsung Galaxy On8 Gold variant is also on discount. Down from Rs 13,490, the smartphone is now available at Rs 12,490. The Apple iPhone 6 32Gb variant is also available under this offer, and is now priced at Rs 24,999, down from Rs 30,700. The Gionee A1 is also discounted by 22 percent, which is now available at Rs 16,750.
Above Rs 25,000 category
In the premium segment, the most attractive discounts are on the Apple iPhone 7, the iPhone 7 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, and the Moto Z. Under the sale, the Apple iPhone 7 32GB black variant is being sold at Rs 42,999, down from Rs 60,000. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 7 is available at Rs 53,831, down from Rs 70,000, and the 256GB black variant is available at Rs 69,180, down from Rs 80,000, and the gold variants in 256GB is available at Rs 65,900.
The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is also on offer, discounted by Rs 4,000, and is now available at Rs 25,990. Also the Motorola Moto Z, which comes with a Style Mod, is discounted by a good Rs 10,000. Down from Rs 39,999, the smartphone is now available at Rs 29,999. Additionally, if you scroll down on the Moto Z listing, there is a list of special offers on JBL Soundboost, Hasselblad True Zoom Camera, Insta-Share Projector, and other Mods.
