Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:12 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,595
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
Flipkart Blockbuster Electronic Accessories Carnival
Flipkart Blockbuster Electronic Accessories Carnival: Discounts on external hard disks, power banks and more
Flipkart is holding the 12th edition of its Blockbuster Electronic Accessories Carnival today and tomorrow. Flipkart is offering discounts on products across a range of brands like WD, Seagate, Sony, Lenovo, HP, Syska and more. Under Flipkarts Electronic Accessories, products like powerbanks, hard disks, memory cards, pendrives, mouse, keyboards, laptop bags and auto accessories are on sale. The sale is available on both the app and website as well.
All products come with a 20 percent cash back on payments made via PhonePe wallet. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders also get an additional five percent off. Amongst all the products, the external hard disks have the highest discounts. Some of the most exciting deals on external hard disks, power banks, Bluetooth speakers, and headsets are listed below.
Lenovo F309 2TB: The Lenovo F309 2TB external hard disk in grey color is available for Rs 4,999 after a 37 percent discount. EMIs on this product start at Rs 243 per month.
Ipro IP1042 10,400mAh Power Bank: Another notable offer is on the Ipro IP1042 10,400mAh power bank which is available for Rs 599 after a 78 percent discount.
Intex Power Banks: The Intex IT-PB11K 11,000mAh power bank in white color is available for Rs 849 after a 63 percent discount. Another Intex power bank, which is the IT-PB12.5K 12,500mAh, is available for Rs 899 after a 62 percent discount.
Ambrane P-2000 20,800mAh Power Bank: The Ambrane P-2000 20,800mAh Power Bank in white and grey colors is available at Rs 1,599 after a 60 percent discount.
JBL Flip II: The JBL Flip II in its new black edition has a 43 percent discount bringing its price down to Rs 4,499 from the original Rs 7,990. EMIs on this Bluetooth speaker start at Rs 219 per month.
Sony 1TB Wired hard disk drive: Flipkart is offering the Sony 1TB Wired external hard disk drive for Rs 3,899 after a 41 percent discount. The device is available in black color. However, there is no EMI option on this product.
WD Elements 2.5 inch 2TB, WD My Passport 2TB Wired: The original price of this external hard drive is Rs 8,550 and after a 32 percent discount, it is available for Rs 5,799. The EMIs for the WD Elements 2TB hard drive starts at Rs 282 per month. The flashy yellow WD My Passport 2TB Wired hard disk drive is available for Rs 6,299 after a 41 percent discount. EMIs on this product start at Rs 306 per month.
Seagate 2TB Wired External Hard Disk Drive: Seagate 2TB Wired external hard disk drive which comes with mobile backup, is available for Rs 7,295 after a 43 percent discount. The product is available for EMIs starting at Rs 354 per month.
Lenovo PA13000 13,000mAh Power Bank: Available in white color, the Lenovo PA13000 13,000mAh power banks price is discounted to Rs 1,199 from its original price of Rs 2,999.
Philips portable speakers: The Philips BT64B/94 portable Bluetooth speaker is available for Rs 1,299 after a 35 percent discount. Theres a Philips wireless portable speaker in black for Rs 1,249 after a 37 percent discount.
Wired headsets: The Motorola Pulse Max wired headset with microphone is available for Rs 949 after a 62 percent discount. Sonys MDR-ZX110 A wired headphones have a 51 percent discount bringing the price down to Rs 669 from its original Rs 1,390.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)