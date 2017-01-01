Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star postpones FX HD shutdown to 20 July; Star Gold Select SD in the offing
MUMBAI: Broadcaster Star India has postponed the discontinuation of its HD English entertainment channel FX HD to 20 July and is planning to launch the SD version of its premium Hindi movie channel Star Gold Select HD.
The broadcaster had earlier issued a notice stating that FX HD, along with FX and Star Movies Action, will discontinue from 15 June.
The broadcaster has now issued a corrigendum, stating that FX HD will cease to be available on all addressable platforms from 20 July.
Star has launched Star Sports Select 2 in place of FX on 16 June. It is also planning to launch Star Gold Select SD in place of Star Movies Action.
The launch date of Star Gold Select SD has not been finalised. Launched in March, Star Gold Select HD premieres a movie every week with each screening having just one break.
Earlier, the broadcaster had shut down Star Sports 4 and Star Sports HD 4 to launch Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports Select 1. It had also renamed Star Sports 3 as Star Sports 1 Hindi.
Star Sports Select 1 and 2 are mirror of Star Sports Select HD 1 and 2 respectively, which are the exclusive home of international sports content like the EPL, Bundesliga, Grand Slam Tennis and F1.
