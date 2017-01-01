Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 09:22 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,594
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
Zee takes over Ahmedabad, Jaipur editions of DNA from DB Corp...
Zee takes over Ahmedabad, Jaipur editions of DNA from DB Corp; Gujarati news channel to launch soon
MUMBAI: Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL), the TV news and print arm of Essel Group, has taken over the Ahmedabad and Jaipur editions of its English newspaper DNA from DB Corp.
DB Corp was publishing DNA on a franchisee basis from Ahmedabad and Jaipur under an arrangement with ZMCL. The Mumbai and Delhi editions of DNA were published by ZMCL through its subsidiary Diligent Media Corporation Ltd (DMCL).
With Ahmedabad and Jaipur editions of the newspaper coming into its fold, ZMCL will publish all four editions of the newspaper.
Incidentally, the Dainik Bhaskar publisher had has launched a broadsheet in English language DB Post from Bhopal in March 2016. The newspaper caters to the youth and English readership.
ZMCL CEO regional news and DNA Jagdish Chandra said that ZMCL and DB Corp will continue to explore synergies in the future. Bhaskar, Zee and DNA have been allies and will continue to remain allies as we will help each other in editorial integration, he said while taking over the charge of the Jaipur edition. He assured the team that editorial policies would remain the same as earlier.
Chandra also said that ZMCL will soon launch a Gujarati news channel named Zee 24 Kalak. Former ETV News Gujarati senior editor Deepak Rajani is the channel head of Zee 24 Kalak.
The takeover of DNA operations would act as a force multiplier by creating a synergy between the print editions and TV news channel, he added. He also said that Zee regional news channel content would be integrated with dnas content.
ZMCL is planning to de-merge and list the print media business, which posted an operating loss of Rs 35.26 crore on a revenue of Rs 111.5% in FY17.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)