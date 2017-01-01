Results 1 to 1 of 1
Saaibaba Telefilms to launch music reality show Suron Ka Ekalavya on DD
MUMBAI: Saaibaba Telefilms is launching a new music reality show, Suron Ka Ekalavya, on Doordarshan.
Saaibaba Telefilms had won three prime-time slots in the DDs slot auctionone half-an-hour slot from Monday to Friday and two one-hour slots for Saturday and Sunday.
The weekday (Mon*Fri) slot is from 7.30 to 8 pm, while the weekend (SatSun) slot is from 8 to 9 pm.
On weekdays, it will have a music-led comedy show targeted at the youth and will produce a music reality show for the weekends.
The date and time for the new music reality show has not been announced yet. The show will pay a tribute to the three pillars of playback singing in the Indian music industrylegendary Mohamad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.
The concept of the show is to present the gems of Bollywood music from the era with a fresh voice, which retains the signature style of the legends. The weekly show will feature the best of the industry and engage the audience with music, anecdotes, interaction with judges and much more.
The show is said to have a mixed bag of young talent and veterans from the fraternity, while stunning sets will make it visually appealing. The contestants will be groomed and nurtured for their future music careers by celebrity mentors.
Earlier, the production house had created singing shows such as Antakshari, SaReGaMa and Star Voice of India.
