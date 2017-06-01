Results 1 to 1 of 1
&TV to air Paramavatar Shri Krishna from 19 June
MUMBAI: &TV will air a new show Paramavatar Shri Krishna from 19 June at 8.30 pm. The show will occupy the time slot of Gangaa, which went off-air on 2 June.
Paramavatar Shri Krishna will air every Monday-Friday.
Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show focuses on the inspirational stories of Lord Krishna, reminiscing his naughtiness and enchanting ways.
&TV business head Rajesh Iyer said, As a genre, mythology has the capability of breaking through various demographic barriers. The stories of Krishna have always been engaging and largely inspirational. Paramavatar Shri Krishna will unfold the life of Lord Krishna in a manner where the audience will witness how he became the agent of change and brought about a revolution. We have all grown up hearing his stories and our show will further demystify his leelas and showcase the making of a super hero.
The show will feature four-year-old child artist Nirnay Samadhiya who will essay the role of the little kanha whereas Gungun Uprari will play Yashodha and Sachin Shroff will feature as Nand Baba. Joining them will be Neha Sargam as Lakshmi, Vishal Karwal as Vishnu, Gulki Joshi as Devaki, Chaitanya Chaudhary as Vasudev and Manish Wadhwa as Kans.
The show will not only feature different facets of Krishnas life but also highlight his teachings which have been so impactful that they are relevant in todays times as well. An avatar of Lord Vishnu, Krishna not only put an end to the evil Kans tyranny but has also revolutionised the outlook of people.
