Microsoft unveils Modern Keyboard with hidden fingerprint sensor
SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Microsoft has unveiled the Modern Keyboard that features a hidden fingerprint sensor located between the Alt and Ctrl keys to make the typing hassle-free.
It has also unveiled a Modern Mouse at $50 with nearly invisible buttons and a metal scroll wheel, a report in Engadget said on Friday.
The Modern Keyboard, priced at $130, is in line with Microsoft's next generation of Windows 10 input devices that match the latest Surface models in design and finish.
According to Microsoft, the new model of keyboard has "Chiclet"-style keys and aluminum frame that's heavy and "virtually indestructible".
The keyboard works either wired or through Bluetooth and uses a rechargeable battery. It is compatible with Windows 8-10, Windows 10 Phone, Android and macOS.
Microsoft has not announced when the products will be available in the market but product pages and YouTube videos suggest that they will be "coming soon".
