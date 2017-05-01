Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:48 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,579
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
BSNL revises Broadband & FTTH plans to offer minimum 2 Mbps download speed..
BSNL revises Broadband & FTTH plans to offer minimum 2 Mbps download speed after High speed FUP quota
Happy news to millions of BSNL Broadband customers in India as the PSU has decided to increase the bandwidth (download speed) after high speed quota (post FUP) from 1 Mbps to 2 Mbps under unlimited FUP Broadband plans.
As per the latest information, BSNL Broadband customers may enjoy minimum 2 Mbps download speed after high speed quota in all unlimited broadband plans from with FMC Rs. 675/- & above. The revision is applicable to all PAN India and Circle Specific broadband / FTTH (fiber broadband) unlimited plans with immediate effect.
An Official statement regarding the tariff revision is read as follows:- It has been decided by the competent authority to revise the bandwidth (download speed) after high speed quota (post FUP) under unlimited FUP Broadband plans with FMC of Rs.675/- & above:-
-The bandwidth (download speed) after high speed FUP quota (post FUP) under unlimited FUP Broadband plan may be increased from existing 1 Mbps to 2 Mbps.
-The above revision shall be applicable across all the PAN India/circle/SSA specific DSL/FTTH unlimited Broadband plans (having 1 Mbps speed after high speed FUP quota) which are currently being offered to the customers.
-The revision shall be applicable for all the existing as well new Broadband customers under these plans in all the circles.
-In addition, Pre-FUP bandwidth (download speed) under some of the existing Broadband plans is also increased for all the existing & new Broadband customers in all the circles.
-BSNL has also decided to withdraw existing Broadband plan 'BBG Combo ULD 2799' for new customers. Existing customers under this plan shall continue. However, efforts will be made to migrate these customers to some other plans.
These instructions shall be applicable with immediate effect. Since all the DSL Broadband plans are available on FTTH with same tariff, above DSL broadband plans (PAN India/Circle/SSA specific), shall also be available on FTTH with same tariff. All other terms and conditions shall remain same as per earlier circulars. As we reported earlier, BSNL increased minimum broadband speed to 4Mbps with effect from 1st May 2017 on wards in all the circles.
Credit: Keralatelecom...__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)