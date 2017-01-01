Results 1 to 1 of 1
Hotstar launches original Tamil web series by Balaji Mohan
MUMBAI: Star Indias digital streaming platform Hotstar has forayed into regional content with its new original series in Tamil, As Im Suffering from Kadhal, in association with celebrated film director Balaji Mohan.
The original web series was launched today with all 10 episodes releasing simultaneously. Apart from Tamil, the series will also be available in Telugu, with English subtitles available for both languages.
The 10-part series revolves around the lives of three young couples, a young divorced man and his eight-year-old daughter. Through its various characters, the show charts the entire arc of optimism one experiences in love and its transitions from giddy excitement to utter frustration, with large doses of insight and humour.
This is a familiar theme for director Balaji Mohan, whose past work also explores different facets of the theme of love. His last project, Maari, featuring Dhanush and Kaajal Aggarwal, was one of the biggest hits of 2015, with fans eagerly awaiting its sequel, Maari 2.
Falling in love is the easy part. Its staying in love thats tougher. And the endless optimism of human beings to try it over and over again, despite mixed results, is quite fascinating for me. Its a subject Ive explored in different ways, and this time, with a series. Urban audiences across the country would resonate with a theme like this, and I wanted this show to be able to reach all of them. Hotstar, with its massive reach, is the ideal medium to do so, said Balaji Mohan.
Throughout our conversations with our viewers from the state, especially the younger users, one thing that comes out is that there is huge appetite for stories that are authentic and contemporary. This show is an effort to address that appetite. We believe that we have a unique proposition for our audiences in Tamil Nadu: with shows like this, with a large roster of Tamil movies, with TV shows and with sports coverage in Tamil, we now have a very distinctive offering for our millions of loyal users in the state, Hotstar CEO Ajit Mohan.
Hotstar, which offers more than 100,000 hours of drama and movies in nine languages, has been slowly pushing the pedal on original content. It has five original web shows to its credit which includes On Air With AIB, Tanhaiyan, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2, Bol Viru Bol and sports show The Fanatics.
Launched in early 2015, it is one of Indias most downloaded apps and has attracted more than 200 million followers on the back of a highly evolved video streaming technology and high attention to quality of experience across devices and platforms.
The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best line-up of TV shows, movies and sports from around the world, including Emmy Award-winning shows like Game of Thrones, Veep and Silicon Valley, and live sporting tournaments including the Premier League and F1 all at a monthly subscription fee of Rs 199. Hotstar appropriated the top spot on iTunes as Apple TVs App of the Year for India 2016.
