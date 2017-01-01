Results 1 to 1 of 1
Hathway adds two new subscription services to its VAS offering
MUMBAI: Multi-system operator (MSO) Hathway Digital has launched two new add-on subscription services, Play My Play and Hare Krsna, for Rs 40 and Rs 25 per month, respectively.
Available under the Hathway Special brand, the two services will be available at no cost for the first one month starting 15 June, following which it will be available on subscription.
While Play My Play will be available to Hathway Digital subscribers across India, Hare Krsna will be available initially only in Maharashtra with a subsequent rollout across India.
Play My Play will bring to Indian homes the leisure of watching over 350 of the best plays produced and dramatised for Indian theatre. The 24×7 service will screen plays in English and Hindi across a range of genres, featuring plays by renowned writers like Premchand, Rabindra Nath Tagore, Shakesphere, Manto in addition to popular Bollywood writers like Piyush Mishra, DP Sinha, Danish Iqbal, Badal Sarkar and many more. Khidki, Perfect Wedding, Roop Aroop, Aik Machine Kabadi Ki, Aurangzeb and Gang of Girls are a few plays available on Play My Play.
Hare Krsna, on the other hand, will be catering to the spiritually inclined and focus on the transformation and wellbeing of its followers. This service will feature international music festivals, documentaries, human interest stories on how ISKCON has transformed lives, the most vivid and assorted Rath Yatras from around the world, complete recitals of the Bhagavad Gita, lessons on Satvik cooking, Kirtans, etc. It will also have a special section dedicated to kids with animated stories on Lord Krsna.
Hathway video business CEO TS Panesar said, The unbound success and continued positive response we have been receiving for Hathway Special reiterates the fact that we are living up to our promise of delivering unique and unparalleled value-added service for our customers. With the launch of Play My Play and Hare Krsna, we will be adding two new categories of services under the Hathway Special brand for the benefit and convenience of our subscribers. There is a lot of unique and diverse content available, which also has a huge appeal independently, and making this available for our subscriber first is our priority. We will continue to expand our service categories for the benefit of our subscribers.
Hathway Special was launched earlier in February.
In April, Hathway Cable & Datacom completed the transfer of its cable TV business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Hathway Digital Pvt Ltd. The broadband business remains in the parent company.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
