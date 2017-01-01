Results 1 to 1 of 1
RCom offers 30 GB data and 1000 local & STD minutes for Rs 333 to postpaid users
NEW DELHI: Reliance Communications has rolled out a new offer for its postpaid customers, the Jalsa Unlimited pack of Rs 333 that offers free voice calling minutes along with data benefits, according to a report by Telecomtalk.
The Jalsa Unlimited pack offers 30 GB of 4G data, 1000 free minutes of Local and STD calling to any network and 100 free SMS for 30 days.
Another feature of the Jalsa pack is that the offer will be extended to one year for customers who choose to subscribe to this offer now.
Earlier, RCom had offered 28% discount on postpaid plans- 699, 499 and 299 which were made available for Rs. 499, Rs. 399, and Rs. 249 respectively.
The latest offer can be seen as a move to retain its post-paid customers, a large chunk of whom have started to convert to pre-paid plans, according to media reports.
