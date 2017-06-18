Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 12:25 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,571
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
Sennheiser launches In-Ear Wireless neckband headset for Rs 14,990
Sennheiser, the German audio giant, has launched an In-Ear Wireless, Momentum, Neckband headset for Rs 14,990. It will be available at the e-store of Sennheiser in two models- the Black and the Ivory versions. The bluetooth Neckband can be paired with iOS, Android and Windows-based devices.
Momentum headset comes with an active noise cancellation functionality to reduce the background noise and to achieve it there are four microphones which monitor and reduces noise in the vicinity. It supports NFC (Near-field communication) for easy one-touch pairing, and an integrated microphone. The device has a 10-hour battery life on full charge.
The models feature a three-button in-line remote with an integrated mic for controlling music and receiving calls directly from the headphones.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)