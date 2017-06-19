Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
BSNL introduces new Voice STV 179 offers 23,800 sec free calls to Any network..
BSNL introduces new Voice STV 179 offers 23,800 sec free calls to Any network for 30 days, reduces validity of Voice STV 159 to 28 days
In addition, the PSU has also decided to revise its existing Voice STV 159 by reducing its validity from 30 days to 28 days without reducing its freebies. It means, Voice STV 159 will continue to offer 20,300 sec free calls to Any network but with reduced validity of 28 days. Both these Voice STVs are applicable to both new as well as existing prepaid mobile customers of BSNL in all the circles.
BSNL's New Voice STV 179 & Revised Voice STV 159 with effect from 19-06-2017 on wards in all the circles
If denomination is not vacant, the circles may choose up to denomination +Rs.3, but not in multiple of Rs.10. The above tariff will be applicable with effect from 19-06-2017 in all the circles. The implementation of the tariff is to be made in accordance with 43rd Amendment of Telecom Tariff Order and orders / guidelines / clarifications issued by TRAI from time to time.
Credit: Keralatelecom..
