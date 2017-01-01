Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL offers 4GB daily data for 90 days at just Rs 444
BSNL is now offering 4 GB data per day for 90 days to its customers recharging with new STV- Rs 444, namely BSNL chaukka. The new promotional offer, the telco said, follows the Triple Ace Rs 333 offer which comes with 3 GB of daily data for 90 days.
The new offer could be seen aimed at countering incumbent telcos and Reliance Jio that have been providing data-rich offers to their respective customers in India.
R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said, "We are committeed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry."
The state-run telco's rivals are offering up to 2GBof mobile broadband per day. WIth 4GB data per day, this is the highest per day data limit being offered by any telco in India.
The new offer brings per GB data cost to less than a rupee.
