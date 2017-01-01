Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reboot of Hum Paanch to air on Big Magic from 19 June
MUMBAI: After Doordarshans Chandrakanta and Star Ones Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, it is Balaji Telefilms hit comedy series Hum Paanch that is set to make a comeback on television.
Hindi GEC Big Magic will air the new season of the popular comic caper as Hum Paanch Phir Se from 19 June, every Monday to Friday, at 7.30 pm.
Adapted from the original show Hum Paanch, the sequel tries to keep the intrinsic elements of the original intact and give a modern-day take on the sitcom. It will feature an all-new star cast in a contemporary set-up, bringing a breath of fresh air to the show.
The show will be based on the original story featuring the family of five crazy daughters, two loving mothers and a middle-class father who is often being distraught due to the shenanigans of his daughters/kids.
The star cast of Hum Paanch Phir Se comprises Sooraj Thappar as Anand Mathur, Seema Pandey as Bina Mathur, Vaishnavi Mcdonalds as Parikrama, Jayashree Venkataramanan as Kajal Bhai, Ambalika Sapra as Radhika, Rimi Shrivastav as Choti, Ruchi Tripathi as Meenakshi and Sylvia Chaddha as Sweety.
A Big Magic spokesperson stated, With offering viewers a wide range of shows in mythological, historical and horror genre, BIG Magic now gets comedy show under its hat. As part of our portfolio in the comedy space, we are bringing back the iconic show Hum Paanch with an all-new stellar star cast who excel in their respective characters in the show. The popular shows intrinsic elements will be kept intact and the sequel Hum Paanch Phir Se will be a modern take on the sitcom.
The upcoming show will be driven by a 360-degree marketing drive through various persuasive campaigns across television, radio, digital and on-ground activations.
Earlier, Star had launched the second season of the hit comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take Two on its OTT platform Hotstar. The second season is garnering positive response from the viewers. The show has not only kept the flavour of the original show intact with the same cast and same form of narration, but has also introduced new characters and is in line with the current social scenarios.
Talks are also on to bring back yet another popular sitcom from the 1990s, Khichdi. JD Majethia is planning to revive the show for the new generation, but the final decision will depend on the audience response to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.
