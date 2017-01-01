Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:36 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,564
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
Zee TV to replace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa LiL Champs with reality show Indias Best Judwaa
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Zee TV is all set to launch non-fiction show Indias Best Judwaah on its weekend primetime.
Though the date and time of Indias Best Judwaah is not yet announced, it is said to replace the channels top-rated singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa LiL Champs.
Produced by twin brothers Raghu-Rajeevs Monozygotic Productions, the show will celebrate the special bond between identical twins. It puts a spotlight on Indias identical twins, showcasing their connection, their fondness for each other, their striking similarities and fascinating aspects of their lives together.
Hosted by Karanvir Bohra, the show will give a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to the nations twins to take centrestage and showcase their unique, special connection.
The digital audition has already started. Contestants can participate by uploading their videos on Zee TVs official website. The videos of the participants should touch upon the following points narrate the story or incident where being twins has its advantages and disadvantages? What makes them and their twins special? What are the five qualities they like and dislike about their twin sibling?
Bohra commented, My daughters have brought positive energy and good luck as its because of them that I have got this show. But the best part of having twins is that they are double bundles of joy. One is my Goddess Lakshmi and the other is Goddess Saraswati. What is surprising is that they both get hungry at the same time, both want to sleep at the same time, and they cry and laugh at the same time. I have not started shooting for the show yet so cannot share the details but I am definitely looking forward to explore more about twins.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)