MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Colors will host the world television premiere of 2017s hit romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania on 25 June at 12 pm.


The film, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is the second instalment of a franchise that began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014.


Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a love story revolving around Badri (Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Bhatt). Badri belongs to a rich family in Jhansi. He meets Vaidehi at a wedding and sparks fly between them. However, while he wants nothing more than to marry her, she yearns to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess.


Made on a budget of Rs 44 crore, the film was released in March 2017 at the Holi weekend. It earned Rs 125.25 crore in the first week of release, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2017 in terms of first week collection. The film was the third highest domestic opener for Dhawan.


