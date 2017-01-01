Results 1 to 1 of 1
Colors to host world TV premiere of Badrinath Ki Dulhani on 25 June
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Colors will host the world television premiere of 2017s hit romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania on 25 June at 12 pm.
The film, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is the second instalment of a franchise that began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a love story revolving around Badri (Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Bhatt). Badri belongs to a rich family in Jhansi. He meets Vaidehi at a wedding and sparks fly between them. However, while he wants nothing more than to marry her, she yearns to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess.
Made on a budget of Rs 44 crore, the film was released in March 2017 at the Holi weekend. It earned Rs 125.25 crore in the first week of release, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2017 in terms of first week collection. The film was the third highest domestic opener for Dhawan.
