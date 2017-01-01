Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Red FM enters Patna and Surat
-
Today, 07:29 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,564
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
Red FM enters Patna and Surat
MUMBAI: FM radio network 93.5 Red FM has launched two more stations under its Phase III expansion. Patna and Surat are the two launch cities.
With successful launches in Jodhpur, Chandigarh and Amritsar, 93.5 Red FM is now strengthening its presence into other tier II markets.
Said Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan, The Red FM team is very excited with this new market launch which will have fresh and new RJ voices. Under the Phase 3 expansion both Patna and Surat were the cities which were slotted. These cities are very popular for the unique cultures and our aim is to capitalise on this by localising the content. We hope for a great launch of Indias largest radio network 93.5 Red FM in both these cities. Bajaate Raho!
As a part of the launch, Red FM kick-started an on-air contest on 15 June wherein listeners have a chance to win a brand new Royal Enfield bike. The contest will run till 1 July and during this time two lucky winners will win a bike each.
As part of the expansion plan in future, Red FM is looking to have a reach in the cities like Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Dehradun.
In these markets, Red FM will program a CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) station for the city that will play hits from all musical genres including Bollywood, Punjab and other formats. The station is all set to bring new and entertaining content to the listeners. As a brand Red FMs primary focus will be to localise the content keeping in mind the festivities and culture of the people.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)