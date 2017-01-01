Results 1 to 1 of 1
BTVi to host 2nd season of Women Mean Business
MUMBAI: Business Television India (BTVi) is coming up with a new edition of Women Mean Business. The show will exclusively feature powerful women role models who are leaders in their respective domains.
The second season of Women Mean Business will start from 17 June. It will air every Saturday at 8 pm.
The prime focus of this show and its subjects are reaffirming and addressing women empowerment, providing viewers a revolutionary perspective of womens achievements in different verticals. Through this show, the channel aims to bring women thought leaders under one platform.
BTVi COO Monica Tata said, We at BTVi believe in empowering women through various platforms. In the past, the show has effectively shared stories of some incredibly hardworking women who have been an inspiration for millions. We are glad to be back with a new season. This time, we are aiming at taking it a notch ahead by delving into matters of higher significance and seek insights on the success of these women.
The guest list of the second season of the show includes:
*Media Baroness- Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and editorial director of The Hindustan Times Group
*First Female president of the CII Shobana Kamineni, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and executive vice chairperson Of The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
*Leading scientist at the helm of a pharma empire- Dr. Swati Piramal, vice chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Ltd
*Path breaking diva of gastronomic innovation Ritu Dalmia, Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur and author and co- founder of diva and Riga food
*Indias queen of contemporary art Bharti Kher, Award Winning and Record Breaking Multimedia Artist
*She doesnt love but lives to design- Farah Khan Ali, Farah khan fine Jewellery and celebrity jeweller and gemologist
*Pinky Anand, Additional Solicitor General of India at the Supreme Court of India and spokesperson and all India in charge legal cell, BJP.
