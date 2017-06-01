Results 1 to 1 of 1
Facebook now lets you add GIFs to comments
June 15 marks the 30th anniversary of GIF, which will probably come as a surprise to many people. How does a creative more so an internet trend so prevalent in the 21st century date back to the 1980s? For those unaware, the first Graphic Interchange Format (GIF) was created by US-based software writer Steve Whilhite on June 15, 1987. Facebook is celebrating 30 years of GIF by implementing it on comments. Earlier, GIFs were available on Facebook Messenger only.
Using GIFs on Facebook is as easy and simple as using it on the Messenger app. On the comment bar of a Facebook post, the GIF icon will be visible just next to the emoji icon. Tap on the GIF icon and a pop up will appear where you can type any word and related GIFs will show up. This update is already available on the desktop version of Facebook, and on the iOS and Android apps as well. The GIF integration on Facebook comments is the biggest announcement, but the social media giant has more news to share.
