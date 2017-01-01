MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has acquired the telecast rights to a number of films including Baahubali: The Conclusion, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Tiger Zinda Hai and Mubarakan.

SPNI has also acquired T-Series upcoming films and some Hindi-dubbed South Indian films.

The movies will be telecast on SPNIs movie channel SET Max. The dubbed South Indian films have also done well for the channel in terms of garnering viewership.

Speaking about the acquisition, Sony Sab and Max cluster of channels senior EVP and head Neeraj Vyas said, Max is our super brand and we are really proud of what we put up on Max. It is a huge year for us and we keep on redefining Max with new campaigns every year.

While Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Baahubali 2 are recently released films, Tiger Zinda Hai and Mubarakan are upcoming releases.

Baahubali 2 has been the years highest-grossing film at the Indian as well as global box office. It is an Indian historical fantasy, co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Arka Media Works. It is a sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, taking place before and after the events of the previous film. The Hindi version of the film is distributed by Karan Johars Dharma Productions.



Released in May, Sachin has done well at the box office. It is a biographical docudrama based on the life of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The film is directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.

The upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman Khans 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is scheduled for December 2017 release.

The comedy Mubarakan is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions. The film is scheduled for release on 28 July.

