SPNI acquires telecast rights to Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sachin
MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has acquired the telecast rights to a number of films including Baahubali: The Conclusion, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Tiger Zinda Hai and Mubarakan.
SPNI has also acquired T-Series upcoming films and some Hindi-dubbed South Indian films.
The movies will be telecast on SPNIs movie channel SET Max. The dubbed South Indian films have also done well for the channel in terms of garnering viewership.
Speaking about the acquisition, Sony Sab and Max cluster of channels senior EVP and head Neeraj Vyas said, Max is our super brand and we are really proud of what we put up on Max. It is a huge year for us and we keep on redefining Max with new campaigns every year.
While Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Baahubali 2 are recently released films, Tiger Zinda Hai and Mubarakan are upcoming releases.
Baahubali 2 has been the years highest-grossing film at the Indian as well as global box office. It is an Indian historical fantasy, co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Arka Media Works. It is a sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, taking place before and after the events of the previous film. The Hindi version of the film is distributed by Karan Johars Dharma Productions.
Released in May, Sachin has done well at the box office. It is a biographical docudrama based on the life of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The film is directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.
The upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman Khans 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is scheduled for December 2017 release.
The comedy Mubarakan is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions. The film is scheduled for release on 28 July.
