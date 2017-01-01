Results 1 to 1 of 1
Alice Through the Looking Glass to air on Star Movies Select HD on 24 June
MUMBAI: James Bobins box-office hit Alice Through the Looking Glass, featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, is set to make its Indian television debut on 24 June at 9 pm on Star Movies Select HD.
What happens when you put Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Mia Wasikowska and Helena Bonham Carter in one frame? Simple, Magic! Thats exactly what you get in Disneys fantasy film Alice Through the Looking Glass.
The movie is a spin-off on the books written by Lewis Carroll that captured the imagination of children around the world. Director Bobin also brings his unique vision and twist to the magical world that Tim Burton created on screen in 2010, with Alice in Wonderland. If fantasy is what youre looking for, then this movie is definitely one to catch.
Alice Through the Looking Glass is centred around Alices (Mia Wasikowska) journey back to the magical world of Underland. The plot revolves around her attempts to save the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) in Underland, and her relationship with her mother in the real world. The 1 hour 53 minute journey transports the audience to an unpredictable, yet magical, world that promises constant entertainment.
I think on a bigger scale, the parallels in the story are Alice and her mother and the Hatter and his father, Bobin commented. To me, the film is about intergenerational conflict to a degree. Alice really represents a new generation of women at the time.
A crisp movie with spectacular special effects, Alice Through the looking glass is one that the whole family can enjoy. An added bonus is the several great life lessons for the kids that this movie brings to the fore.
Is Alice able to save the Mad Hatter? Why is he in trouble? Is Alice able to overcome Time? What comes of the Red and the White Queen?
