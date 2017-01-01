MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel Sony Max will telecast the action packed Hollywood blockbuster King Kong on 17 June at 8 pm and on 18 June at 1 pm.


The film depicts a special and unbreakable bond shared by the great ape (King Kong) and a girl (Ann Darrow) who happen to meet on a mysterious island.


King Kong is about a movie crew who travel to a mysterious island to shoot a film. The crew encounters a furious gorilla that kidnaps their lead actress Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts).The gorilla known as the King Kong and Ann Darrow form a special relationship; it wants to protect Ann at any cost.


