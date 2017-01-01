Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony Max to air King Kong on 17 June
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel Sony Max will telecast the action packed Hollywood blockbuster King Kong on 17 June at 8 pm and on 18 June at 1 pm.
The film depicts a special and unbreakable bond shared by the great ape (King Kong) and a girl (Ann Darrow) who happen to meet on a mysterious island.
King Kong is about a movie crew who travel to a mysterious island to shoot a film. The crew encounters a furious gorilla that kidnaps their lead actress Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts).The gorilla known as the King Kong and Ann Darrow form a special relationship; it wants to protect Ann at any cost.
