Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max launched in India, prices start from Rs 17,900
Samsung has launched two new smartphones in India today. The smartphones in question are the Galaxy J7 Pro and the Galaxy J7 Max. These devices are priced at Rs 20,900 and Rs 17,900 respectively. Among the talking points of these devices is Samsungs new payment feature, called Pay Mini. Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max buyers with Reliance Jio connection will get up to 120GB extra 4G data. Samsung is also offering up to Rs 800 cashback on payments made using Pay Mini on the new smartphones.
As the name suggests, Pay Mini is essentially a toned down version of Samsung Pay, which is available on flagship devices like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Pay Mini is however designed to work on affordable devices that do not necessarily have NFC feature. The feature works with mobile wallets and payment services such as Paytm and UPI. According to Samsung, Pay Mini is designed to work on any device that runs on Android Lollipop and above, and has a minimum of HD (720p) resolution display. In terms of functionality, unlike Samsung Pay, this new feature wont work with regular swiping machines using MST technology.
Coming back to the smartphones, the Galaxy J7 Pro is essentially the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) that was launched in Europe earlier this month. In terms of design, the device comes with a metal body sporting curved edges. At the back, the antenna bands have been given an interesting design, and the camera module is vertical with the LED flash placed below the camera lens. Up front, there is a physical home button below the display, flanked by capacitive navigation buttons. The home button on the Galaxy J7 Pro doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. There is also an always-on display mode on the phone.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro specifications, features
As far as specifications go, the Galaxy J7 Pro flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC. It also comes with 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.
On the photography front, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel snapper with f/1.9 aperture and 1080p video recording capabilities. Interestingly, for selfie lovers, theres a 13-megapixel front-facing camera accompanied by flash.
Other features include a 3,600mAh battery, and interestingly, IP54 certified splash resistance capabilities. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, and a microUSB port. On the software front, it runs on Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box wrapped under Samsungs custom UI.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max specifications, features
The Galaxy J7 Max, as the name suggests, comes with a bigger 5.7-inch TFT display with a full HD (1080p) resolution. Under the hood is the MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 32GB internal storage on offer, which can be expanded using a microSD card. Additionally, the phone also features a smart glow mode around the rear camera, which glows to signify unread notifications.
The smartphones photographic chops are the same as the Galaxy J7 Pro 13-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front camera. Other features include a 3,300mAh battery, and connectivity options such dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. On the software front, the Galaxy J7 Max too runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box.
