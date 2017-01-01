Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 12:40 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,537
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
Doordarshan invites by month-end EoIs for 2754 English & regional films per year
New Delhi: Doordarshan seems to be girding up its loins, especially after the appointment of the Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vembati, Expressions of Interest (EoIs) have been invited by Doordarshan for companies/rights holders for supplying a total of 2754 feature films per year in English and various Indian languages for its Channels.
More:..__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)