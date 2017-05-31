Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:00 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,536
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
MIB cancelled 10 TV channel licences in May
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) cancelled 10 TV channel licences in May. This includes two news channels and eight in the non-news genre.
The total number of cancelled permissions stands at 189 TV channels, as of 31 May 2017.
ZEELs uplink-only non-news licence Zee TV Russia was withdrawn. The 10-year licence period of the channel had expired in March.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) surrendered its subsidiary Bangla Entertainments non-news uplinking licence under the name Sony Tec. The company had received the licence in January 2016.
Da Vinci Media Indias licence for Da Vinci Learning was cancelled as the channel shut down on 30 April. Da Vinci Media India was an equal JV between Da Vinci Media and Raghav Bahls Quintillion Media.
Kartikeya Sharma-promoted Information TVs news and non-news licences under the names Awaam and Ganga were also cancelled.
L and C Medias non-news licence bearing the name SS TV was also revoked. Seashore Securities and SPV Communications Indias news licences were withdrawn.
Devotional channel Bhakti Sagar was also cancelled.
As reported by TelevisionPost.com, the ministry granted four new TV channel licences in May, including one news and three non-news licences. Licences were issued to Zee Kannada HD, Zee Telugu HD, Public Comedy and Euro News.
To date, the ministry has granted 1,071 licences. With 189 licences cancelled, the total number of permitted TV channels stands at 882 (391 news + 491 non-news channels). The total count has fallen from 888 channels (392 news and 496 non-news) as 10 licences were cancelled as against four being granted new ones in May.
In March, the ministry had granted six licences including Arnab Goswamis Republic TV, Sony Aath, Cartoon Network HD, Tunes 6 Music, Surya Samachar and Surya Sagar Entertainment, which took the total of permitted private satellite TV channels having valid permission in India to 888, as on 31 March.
Star India had surrendered seven licences including Star Sports Bengali, Star Sports Malayalam, Star Sports Malayalam HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Tamil HD, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Telugu HD.
Apart from Star, three other companies, namely Aries Telecasting, Lamhas Entertainment and SGA News, also surrendered their licences.
Aries Telecasting surrendered its non-news downlinking licence under the name Marine Biz TV. The licence was issued in 29 November 2007.
Lamhas Entertainment, which had also acquired downlinking permission for Russia Today news channel, surrendered its non-news uplinking licence Musix Xpress, which was issued on 14 May 2004.
SGA News South Asia World uplinking news licence was surrendered to the MIB. The licence was issued to the company on 2 September 2004.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)