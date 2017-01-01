Results 1 to 1 of 1
Broadband subscribers increased 2.79%; Reliance Jio added nearly 4 mn subs
MUMBAI: The number of broadband subscribers increased 2.79% to 284.23 million in April compared to 276.52 million in March, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has revealed, based on data received from the service providers.
Top five service providers constituted 88.04% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of April.
These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (112.55 million), Bharti Airtel (52.25 million), Vodafone (39.76 million), Idea Cellular (24.09 million) and BSNL (21.58 million).
Reliance Jio added 3.87 million new users. The subscriber additions, however, were lower than Marchs 5.83 million. The Mukesh Ambani-owned carriers market share increased to 9.58%, from 9.29% in March.
Atria Convergence Technologies took its subscriber base up from 1.17 million to 1.19 million. The top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL (9.87 million), Bharti Airtel (2.09 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.19 million), MTNL (1.00 million) and You Broadband (0.63 million).
The top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (112.55 million), Bharti Airtel (50.17 million), Vodafone (39.75 million), Idea Cellular (24.09 million) and Reliance Communications (14.00 million).
