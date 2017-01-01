Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Sony Sabs revamp plan
Today, 09:46 AM
Sony Sabs revamp plan
MUMBAI: Sony Sab will revamp its shows, expand its distribution footprint, seek for a wider audience base, look at creating a new prime time and continue to grow its tent-pole property Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chasma.
The plan is also to launch a non-fiction show in future. The family humour channel currently does not have a non-fiction show.
As part of its brand refresh initiative, Sony Sab went live with its new logo and on-air packaging at 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The channel has roped in Varun Dhawan as its Happiness Ambassador.
With the revamp, Sab plans to target a wider audience base encompassing both male and young viewers.
Talking about the strategy, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) CEO NP Singh said, We are expanding the distribution reach of the channel. The brand refresh and the new shows will also help to expand the channels reach.
The channel is also planning to pull the plug on its existing shows, except its tent-pole show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chasma.
The existing shows to go off the air include Ichhapyaari Naagin, Chidiya Ghar and Trideviyaan. The show Dil Deke Dekho has already been replaced by TV Biwi Aur Mein, which went on air on Tuesday at 9.30 pm. On 22 May, the channel replaced its sci-fi comedy Yaaro Ka Tashan with the new show Sajjan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.
The shows that are set to be taken off air will be telecast on the networks free-to-air (FTA) channel Sony Pal.
The new line-up of shows comprises TV, Biwi Aur Main, Tenali Rama, Shankar Jay Kishan, 3-in-1 and Aadat Se Majboor. The new line-up will go on air by August.
Sony Sab and Max senior EVP and head Neeraj Vyas stated that Contiloe Pictures upcoming show Tenali Rama will be the next offering lined up for launch.
We are taking a calculated approach with the new shows. We dont want to rush with the programming, hence the plan to launch one show a month. We will do it gradually because there is audience for some of the old shows. We will assess our audiences response to the new shows. The new shows have a very contemporary feel to them. I personally like to create a finite show and we are discussing this with our producers, Vyas commented.
Sab has three and a half hours of daily original programming from Monday to Friday. Though there has been no change in the prime time, Vyas stated that there is a plan to create a new prime time in the near future.
The prime time of some of the GECs starts from 12.30 pm, so we may start an early prime time in the future. However, we are currently focusing on revamping the prime time. We still have to take a call on whether it is the weekday or weekend prime time. We have to be prudent because expansion of the time band wouldnt help people beyond a point.
Most of the content has a North India skew in terms of flavours. A lot of content is made around North India in terms of look and language. So, its really challenging, but at the end its the content that counts, Vyas added.
With respect to marketing and promotion, the channel is planning to roll out 360-degree promotions. The promos will kick off on 14 June in The Times of India, followed by OOH, television including out-of-network channels, cinema and radio.
With the change in the channels positioning, Vyas feels that the advertising community will be happy with the overall package. This will give a good message to the advertising community as the brand has a new and fresh look. Almost all the FMCG brands have come on board, from Hindustan Lever down to Colgate, Vyas explained.
The new content will be available on the channels digital platform Sony Liv as well.
