Airtel launches its *121# digi-care platform in Marathi and Hindi
NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel launched a *121# digital care platform in Marathi and Hindi, in an attempt to make the platform more accessible to its prepaid mobile customers situated in Mumbai.
Instead of calling the Customer Care centre or visiting the Airtel Retail store, customers can get digital support by availing the benefits of this platform. It can be used access basic information like: account balance, best offers, last 5 transactions etc. Customers can even activate or deactivate value added services on their own through this platform.
Another feature of this platform is that it does not require a data connection and can be accessed in offline mode through all smartphones and feature phones that support regional language.
With the introduction of Marathi and Hindi language options, this service will not only delight our customers with its simplicity, but will also enhance the overall experience of our prepaid customers in Mumbai, says Sameer Batra, Chief Executive Officer Mumbai, Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
