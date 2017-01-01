Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Communications to cut down data tariffs by 28 percent
NEW DELHI: Reliance Communications has rolled out a new offer for its post-paid customers. This offer has slashed down post-paid data tariffs by 28 percent in the Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh circles.
The new offer can be availed by subscribing to plans online on portal-rcom-eshop.com. The post-paid plans that fall under this offer are: Rs. 699, Rs. 499, and Rs. 299 which will now be available for Rs. 499, Rs. 399, and Rs. 249 respectively.
The 499 and 399 plans come with unlimited voice calls to any network, free incoming/outgoing calls in roaming and 3000 free SMSes. The Rs. 499 plan with a validity of 30 days, offers 30 GB (4G/3G/2G), while the 399 plan offers 15 GB data for 30 days.
Whereas the 249 plan offers 6 GB data, free calls to any network, free incoming calls under roaming and 100 free SMSes for 30 days.
