YuppTV partners smart TV solutions provider Foxxum
MUMBAI: OTT player in South Asian content YuppTV has formed a strategic partnership with smart TV solutions provider Foxxum, making its collection of online TV channels and movies available on an exclusive range of new devices, thus further extending its global reach.
YuppTV provides content in 14 languages with an offer of over 250+ TV channels, more than 100 TV shows and over 5,000 movies. Following the association, YuppTV services will be available on the Foxxum TV App Store. Foxxum has presence in Western and Eastern Europe, Nordic countries, Russia, Northern Africa, Australia and Latin America.
YuppTV founder, CEO Uday Reddy said, We are glad to enter into an alliance with Foxxum, hence extending the content offered by YuppTV to an exclusive range of devices. We have always endeavoured to provide the South Asian expat community with the most enthralling entertainment solution and are excited to open our doors to newer audiences.
At Foxxum, we are constantly pursuing the opportunity to bring together hardware platforms and good quality content, which is entertaining and relevant for the audience. We are happy to associate with YuppTV, which presents an exhaustive list of South Asian TV channels and movies and are affirmative at enhancing the value of the entertainment solutions that we provide to our users, explained Foxxum CEO Ronny Lutzi.
