No IPL stint for India coaches, says CoA
Rahul Dravid is the coach of India A and U-19 team as well mentor of Delhi Daredevils
India coaches, henceforth, will not be able to get involved with any Indian Premier League (IPL) team, given there will be no window for the two months when the Indian Twenty20 (T20) League takes place.
In a recent advancement by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), the decision to make contracts of all the India team coaches of a two-year span has been taken. This, in turn, will mean that the coaches will not be able to get involved with any Indian Premier League (IPL) team, given there will be no window for the two months when the Indian Twenty20 (T20) League takes place. Among those to be affected by this decision is former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, who is currently the coach for India A and India Under-19 teams as well as a mentor for Delhi Daredevils (DD).
Now all contracts will be for two years, CoA chairman Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Any new contract that the BCCI enters into will have to comply with the Lodha reforms. It cant be in conflict. And the Lodha Committee-recommendation clearly says that the national contracts should be of (at least) 12 months. So 10 months for national team and two months with the IPL can no longer work, revealed another member.
It is learnt that there will be a similar procedure of selection for the post of India A and U-19 coach as the one for the senior team head coach. How can it be for one and not for the other, revealed a member of CoA.
Anil Kumble, the current head coach, has been handed an extension. Kumble will continue till the West Indies tour, which commences right after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
