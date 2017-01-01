Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 04:14 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,527
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
Vodafone launches Ramzan special packs in Karnataka to offer unlimited data, calling
NEW DELHI: Vodafone India on Tuesday launched its Ramzan special packs of Rs 342 and Rs 442 for pre-paid customers of Karnataka. The telco will offer 1 GB data per day as part of the special packs along with unlimited voice calling and roaming.
The Vodafone Ramzan 442 comes with a 70 days validity and the Ramzan 342 packis valid for 28 days. Additionally, theres a Ramzan 12 pack that offers calls at Rs 30 p/m, with a 90 day validity.
Also, the telco is giving unlimited 2G Data at Rs 5 per hour and unlimited 3G/4G data at Rs 19 per hour.
Starting from unlimited 2G data at Rs. 5 per hour to Vodafone Ramzan 442 that allows unlimited Local and STD calls, plus 1GB data per day, our plans have been designed to enhance the festive spirit and promote bonding with family and friends during this holy month, said Amit Kapur, Business Head, Karnataka, Vodafone India.
The users can also watch Makkah and Madinah live on the Vodafone Play App.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)