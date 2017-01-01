Gboard for Android now recognizes doodled emojis; predicts a sentence instead of just the next word




Googles Gboard is already one of the most popular third-party keyboard apps, thanks to some interesting features such as a direct link to Google search within the keyboard, GIF search and more. And now, a new update for Gboard, which has begun to rollout only for Android users, is making the keyboard app even smarter. With the update, the Googles keyboard will now recognize hand-drawn emojis, and predict full phrases instead of just the next possible word. This update is expected to be rolled out to the iOS version of the app soon.


Essentially, with the new emoji recognition feature, you dont need to scroll through the hundreds of emojis to look for the one you want. You can now simply doodle the emoji on the keypad, and the Gboard would suggest you the matching emoji. This feature uses Googles deep learning and reinforcement learning tech. It works similarly to Googles AI-based tool Quick, Draw!, which is a web game that guessed what you doodled on screen even when it was terribly drawn.


