Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 12:00 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,524
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 94
Gboard for Android now recognizes doodled emojis; predicts a sentence...
Gboard for Android now recognizes doodled emojis; predicts a sentence instead of just the next word
Googles Gboard is already one of the most popular third-party keyboard apps, thanks to some interesting features such as a direct link to Google search within the keyboard, GIF search and more. And now, a new update for Gboard, which has begun to rollout only for Android users, is making the keyboard app even smarter. With the update, the Googles keyboard will now recognize hand-drawn emojis, and predict full phrases instead of just the next possible word. This update is expected to be rolled out to the iOS version of the app soon.
Essentially, with the new emoji recognition feature, you dont need to scroll through the hundreds of emojis to look for the one you want. You can now simply doodle the emoji on the keypad, and the Gboard would suggest you the matching emoji. This feature uses Googles deep learning and reinforcement learning tech. It works similarly to Googles AI-based tool Quick, Draw!, which is a web game that guessed what you doodled on screen even when it was terribly drawn.
More..__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)