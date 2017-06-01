Results 1 to 1 of 1
Moto E4 Plus with 5,000mAh battery, Moto E4 launched
Shortly after launching the Moto Z2 Play earlier this month, Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus smartphones. Leaked and rumored multiple times, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are both budget smartphones and are priced at $129 (Rs 8,400 approximately) and $159 (Rs 10,300 approximately). The availability details of the smartphones are yet to be announced.
Staying true to its leaks, the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus both feature a metal design and sport a look similar to the Moto G5 series. The Moto E4 and E4 Plus both come with water-repellant nano coating. Both the smartphones also house a physical home button which doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The color options for the Moto E4 include Licorice Black and Fine Gold, and Iron Gray and Fine Gold as well for the Moto E4 Plus.
Moto E4 specifications
The smaller variant of the two, the Moto E4, features a 5-inch HD display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomms Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz and paired with 2GB of RAM. The Moto E4 comes with 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. In the photography department, the Moto E4 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and f/2.2 aperture. Up front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera with flash for selfies and video calling.
The Moto E4 is fuelled by a 2,800mAh battery. The connectivity options available on the smartphone include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1. On the software front, the Moto E4 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.
Moto E4 Plus specifications
The Moto E4 Plus flaunts a bigger 5.5-inch HD display. Under its hood, runs Qualcomms Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. In terms of storage, the Moto E4 Plus comes with 2GB and 3GB of RAM and storage options of 16GB and 32GB which is also expandable up to 128GB. The storage variants will launch depending on the region.
For photography, the Moto E4 Plus has a 13-megapixel rear auto-focus camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with flash. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a massive 5,000mAh battery, and comes with support for fast charging. The Moto E4 Plus also runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.
