&TV to launch comedy series Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot on 24 June
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC &TV is set to launch a new comedy series, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, on 24 June. The series will air every weekend at 8 pm.
Produced by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadias Hats-off Productions, the show brings together veteran actors Sarita Joshi as Bakula and Apara Mehta as her sister-in-law Rekha. The show also stars actors like Deepak Pareek, Tulika Patel, Amit Varma and Muskan Bhamne.
Speaking about the show, Majethia said, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot is a perfect mix of humour, emotions, drama, mischief, love and romance not just for the youth but for young at heart topped with the divine mythology comic elements. A complete family entertainer for an Indian family which is missing on the weekends for now.
Can a dead woman teach her family how to live life better? Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot is a sweet sour take on the unfulfilled wishes of a mischievous ghost and her afterlife adventures with her dysfunctional family, he added.
Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot centres around Bakula who is the sole decision-maker of the Raja family, former owners of a dairy. Her overpowering nature doesnt go down well with the family who wish to see her dead. In an interesting turn of events, their prayers are answered as Bakula finds herself stranded between heaven and earth. Thus, begins the journey of Bakula who even after her death continues to hold the reins of the family. But will she succeed in teaching her ungrateful family a lesson, or will she be the one at the receiving end?
On her character of Bakula, Joshi said, I was looking out to portray an exciting character on screen for a long time, and then as luck would have it JD Majethia approached me with the character of Bakula and I instantly said yes. I am thrilled to be a part of this project as the concept of the show is different. For the first time, I will be seen playing a ghost on television, which is exciting for me. I love experimenting with newer roles and Im sure Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot will connect with the audience.
