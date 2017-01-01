Results 1 to 1 of 1
&Pictures partners Eros to launch talent hunt Main Hoon Michael
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel &Pictures has tied up with Eros International and Next Gen Films to launch an exciting pan-India talent hunt Main Hoon Michael. The hunt is meant to promote Eros upcoming dance-action film Munna Michael.
The film is dedicated to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, who was famous not only for his singing prowess but for his dance moves as well.
The talent hunt will be hosted by the lead actor of the film Tiger Shroff, who is also a fan of Jackson. Shroff will travel to different cities across India to identify the biggest dancing fans of the legendary MJ.
Shroff and the leading lady of Munna Michael, Nidhhi Aggarwal, will visit Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Indore between 18 and 25 June to participate in the auditions for the biggest dance enthusiasts of the country.
The actors will shortlist participants from each city who will travel to Mumbai in July for the grand finale. The finale will also see Shroff and Aggarwal showcase their dance moves. The mega finale and the talent hunt will soon telecast on &Pictures and &Pictures HD.
Talking about the dance face-off, Shroff said, When it comes to Michael Jackson, I like to call myself his biggest fan. And Main Hoon Michael is an opportunity for me to meet people who share the same passion for MJ as I do. I appreciate &Pictures and Eros International for initiating this one-of-a-kind opportunity for talented dancers in India and wish all the best to the dancers for the auditions. It will be great to witness so much talent and shortlist nine lucky winners who will travel to Mumbai for the final face-off.
Source:
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
