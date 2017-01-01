Results 1 to 1 of 1
Idea Cellular is offering 70GB data for Rs 396, but theres a catch
It goes without saying that Reliance Jio and its competitively priced products have taken the competition in the telecom industry to the next level. And its not just Jio against everyone else, every telecom operator is now a sole army trying to take over the rest. In the very attempt, telecom operators are constantly trying to keep up with or leave behind the nearly free data offers. In one such attempt, Idea Cellular is launching an offer for select prepaid customers, in which, for Rs 396 they will be offered 70GB of data.
Essentially, under this offer, Idea Cellular is giving free local and STD Idea-to-Idea calls along with 70GB 3G data. The pack also includes 3,000 minutes of local and STD calls on other networks. This offer comes with a validity of 70 days. However, theres always a catch, and in this one, the offer comes with a daily limit of 300 minutes, and a weekly limit of 1,200 minutes, which when crossed, users will be charged at 30 paise per minute. There is also a 1GB FUP limit on data usage, and users will be charged once the limit for the day is exhausted.
In similar efforts, last week, Vodafone India announced a Ramzan pack for its postpaid customers. Under this plan, at the price of Rs 786, Vodafone was offering free unlimited calling (local, STD and roaming), along with 25GB 3G/4G data. However, the pack was only valid in the region of Assam and the North East.
Along with the new pack for postpaid customers, in order to celebrate Ramzan, Vodafone India has also announced a 50 percent discount on the premium SIM card series with the number 786′. The discount offer is for both prepaid and postpaid customers in the same two circles.
However, despite these efforts, Reliance Jio continues to take the cake when it come to winning the charts in the telecom industry. And if the result from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)s MySpeed app are to be believed the blame can be placed on the internet speeds. According to the result released earlier this month, Reliance Jio has topped the speed chart yet again with a score of 19.12 megabit per second (Mbps) in April. Leading the 4G speed meter for April, this marks the fourth consecutive month for Jio with the highest 4G speed. On the other hand, Idea Cellular came second with 13.70Mbps, Vodafone followed with 13.38Mbps and Airtel stood fourth with 10.15Mbps.
