Star India redesigns website startv.com
MUMBAI: Broadcaster Star India has redesigned its website startv.com in order to make it more interactive, more engaging and at the same time easy to navigate. The approach that has been taken is mobile first.
In an email communication, Star India president, head of consumer strategy and innovation Gayatri Yadav noted that Star India has been on a journey to bring its mission of Inspiring a Billion Imaginations to life.
From innovating entertainment, promoting gender equality, creating a multi-sport culture, shaping the digital landscapeStar impacts society.
The aim of the website revamp was to create a platform to tell the companys story, she explained. For this purpose, the broadcaster tied up with global brand agency DesignStudio. The process took several months.
We partnered with DesignStudio, a global brand agency, to distil our purpose and impact. This is much more than a corporate website. It is an inspiring storytelling platform.
We spent months getting under the skin of Star, distilling a creative idea, Imagine more to amplify Uday Shankars [Star India CEO] vision of enabling, empowering and stimulating everyone to find his or her own answers; answers shaped by their own imagination.
The idea influences the websites search filters, structure, content and photographyevery aspect of the digital experience has been created to help everyone Imagine more
At the same time, the aim is to be more than a website.
This mobile-first, immersive and engaging storytelling platform is an expression of how we are championing change through the power of media. Here you will find an engaging user experience, interactive content, rich vivid stories and much more For the first time, we have also introduced a Pitch Your Idea initiative, which is open to all.
She added that the Newsroom section is now the single destination to check out whats going on at Star, press releases and the broadcasters latest initiatives. I wish for this new storytelling address to inspire, excite and invite new perspectives as we continue to break new ground as thought leaders of an ever-changing and young marketplace, Yadav stated.
