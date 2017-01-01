Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony Pix to host Indian TV premiere of Dont Breathe on 14 June
MUMBAI: Sony Pix will host Indian television premiere of American thriller Dont Breathe on 14 June at 1 pm and 9 pm.
Directed by Fede Álvarez and written by Rodo Sayagues, the film stars Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto and Stephen Lang.
The film follows the story of three friends who break into the house of a blind man.
The film theatrically released on 26 August 2016 by Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films. It received positive critical reviews and grossed over $157 million.
