Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 04:59 PM #1
- Join Date
- May 2017
- Location
- India
- Posts
- 2
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 0
- Rep Power
- 0
A treat to Evergreen Hindi Music lovers as Saregama introduces Carvaan
A treat to all fans & lovers of #OldisGold evergreen hindi songs as Saregama has now launched Carvaan. Saregama Carvaan is a portable radio like player with in-built 5000 evergreen hindi songs classified by artists, moods and geetmala. It will allow users to enjoy a wide range of old hindi songs. With its portable size if offers maximum convenience to enjoy non-stop evergreen melodies anytime, anywhere. You can also plug-in a usb drive at the back port of the player and play any songs from your own custom collection. The player is superconvenient to use and light in size. Its powerful player makes listening to songs a more enjoyable experience. So whether you are laying on your bed after a long days work or are traveling-on a long distance trip or simply doing a non-concentration heavy task you will be able to enjoy classic hits & evergreen melodies anywhere with ease with Saregama Carvaan. It also offers 80 radio stations to browse thorugh. The player looks spectacular and comes in four fabulous colors electric blue, dark grey, tea brown & porcelain white. Thinking of gifts for your parents got easier. Pre-Book Saregama Carvaan at an introductory price of Rs. 5,990 Now!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)