Thread: Sony WS623 wearable sports Walkman launched in India for Rs 8,990: Specifications and features
Sony WS623 wearable sports Walkman launched in India for Rs 8,990: Specifications and features
Sony has launched the Sony WS623 Walkman, a part of the Walkman A series in India. The wireless walkman is simple and comes in Sonys traditional in-ear design. The WS623 Walkman is aimed at the outdoorsy music lovers who are always on the go and looking for a rugged option. Sony claims the in-ear Walkman is aimed for extreme outdoor conditions.
The wearable Walkman comes with IP65/68 rating and functions even in sea-water. The device can function underwater up to a depth of two meters and continue working for up to 30 minutes. The standard earbuds are covered with an additional layer of waterproof earbuds and also a thin film to prevent water from seeping inside and damaging the internal hardware. The device also comes with the ability and functions to enhance sound underwater. Additionally, the dust-proofing keeps the buds safe in sandy or windy terrains. On the temperature front, the device can withstand between -5°C to 45°C.
There is an Ambient Sound Mode which, instead of filtering in outside noise, helps to identify the correct sounds so instructions or any honks while on the road are not missed. The Walkman is aimed mainly at the trainers or hikers and mountaineers, passing through different kinds of terrains on their journeys. It weighs 32 grams and comes with in-ear comfort and a non-slip technology to keep the buds in place even during strong movement.
WS623 Walkman comes with Bluetooth Wireless Technology and can also be paired up to the smartphone using NFC. The player supports playback of MP3, WMA, Linear PCM, AAC and FLAC file formats. The device box comes with two sets of earbuds one normal and one waterproof depending on the usage. Both the types come with four set of sizes from Small to Double Large. WS623 Walkman offers 12 hours of music playback time on a charge of 1.5 hours. Additionally, the Walkman also features the QuickCharge technology where three minutes charge gives up to 60 minutes of playback time.
On the storage front, you get 4GB of internal memory and is available in just one color Black. The device is priced at Rs 8,990 in India. Along with the WS623 Walkman, Sony also launched the WS413 Walkman, which sports all the features of the former but comes with lesser playback time of 10 hours. WS413 Walkman is priced at Rs 6,990 in India and comes in Black and Ivory colors.
Talking about the Sony Walkman launch, Sony said, Built to endure extreme outdoor conditions or any sporting activity, the wearable Walkman is the ultimate sports companion that brings you music without limits. This new addition in the Walkman series addresses the requirements of a unique set of consumers- the sports fanatics with its comprehensive features.
