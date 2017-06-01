Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony Max 2 will run movie festival from 17 June
MUMBAI: In June, Sony Max 2 will take its viewers on a journey through the euphoric 90s/ 2000s with Cine Express.
Starting 17 June, the movie festival will run until 23 June. The movies will be shown at 7 pm.
The movies will be across genres comprising action, comedy and romance. They will range from Govindas Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and Hadh Kar Di Aapne to Sanjay Dutts antics in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Shah Rukh Khans intense performance in Koyla.
