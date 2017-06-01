MUMBAI: In June, Sony Max 2 will take its viewers on a journey through the euphoric 90s/ 2000s with Cine Express.


Starting 17 June, the movie festival will run until 23 June. The movies will be shown at 7 pm.


The movies will be across genres comprising action, comedy and romance. They will range from Govindas Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and Hadh Kar Di Aapne to Sanjay Dutts antics in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Shah Rukh Khans intense performance in Koyla.





