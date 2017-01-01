Results 1 to 1 of 1
Hotstar & Star Sports2 SD, HD to telecast Ultimate Table Tennis Live
Mumbai: 48 Players have been short listed in the draft for selection for the franchises of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) containing an equal mix of Indian and foreign players. Each franchise had to pick four Indian and four foreign players from the draft. UTT, to be held in different Indian Cities from 13 July, will be telecast Live on Star Sports2 HD & Hotstar.
